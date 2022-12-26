NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some residents of Natchitoches are still without water, others are experiencing low water pressure, and the Oak Grove community is under a boil advisory after abnormally cold weather struck over the holiday weekend.

The city said in a statement released on Monday that water department employees have been working through the Christmas holiday to restore water to customers throughout the entire city. As to be expected in such a situation, many broken pipes have been repaired, and more water leaks are being addressed now.

The city of Natchitoches says their water tanks are being refilled and water lines across the city are being bled. The city says some may be experiencing increased water pressure, but others may not have water at this time.

The city says the Oak Grove community within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System experienced a system pressure drop below 20 lbs on Christmas day. City officials say the leaks were caused by below-freezing temperatures and numerous customer leaks.

The microbiological quality of the water distribution system in the Oak Grove Community came into question because of the pressure drop, prompting the city to issue a boil advisory. The city immediately instructed consumers in Oak Grove to disinfect their water before making fountain drinks or ice, brushing their teeth, or rinsing or preparing foods.

DIY guide for disinfecting water

To disinfect water, boil it for one full minute beginning the timer after the water begins to boil. Then pour the disinfected water into a clean container. Remove any flat taste from your water by shaking it or by pouring the water from one clean container into another clean container. Another option used to treat the flat taste is to add a pinch of salt to each quart of water that has been boiled.

The city advised that residents of the Oak Grove community continue disinfecting their water until the boil advisory has been lifted. The boil advisory only affects the Oak Grove Community and not the remainder of the city of Natchitoches.