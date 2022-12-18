SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A team of sponsors, led by The African American Parade Committee, hosted a toy drive and giveaway at Bill Cockrell Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The committee was able to give away more than one hundred toys to kids throughout the community.

State Representative Barbara Norton says the committee wants to make sure to give blessings this holiday season to those in need.

Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That’s at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.

The event was also sponsored by Alpha Media, Wesley Eckles State Farm Insurance, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers, Piccadilly, Praise Temple Baptist Church, Shreveport City Marshal, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and SPAR.

Click here to learn more about The African American Parade Committee.