(Loving Living Local) – We’re delighted to share some exciting news about the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards and Festival, coming to Marshall, Texas, from October 19th to the 21st (With an award ceremony on the 22nd). This event is going to be quite the spectacle – it’s the second annual show in Marshall, but it’s been a musical tradition for 11 years thanks to Preston Taylor.

The show isn’t about who’s backed by the fanciest record company or who has the deepest pockets either.



These artists are selected based on their performance ability and get their moment to shine with a solid 20 minutes on stage. It’s a bit of a musical showdown, but by Sunday when the awards roll in, they’ve become one big musical family, and that’s something truly unique and heartwarming.



Now, you can grab tickets at https://www.texassounds.org/, and we highly recommend getting them for the entire weekend because it’s going to be quite a show.