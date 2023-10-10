(Loving Living Local) – In a recent interview, Joe Bonamassa discussed several exciting updates in his career.

Susan and Joe talked about his upcoming album, ‘Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2,’ set to release on October 6th. This album is a significant milestone for Joe, marking twenty years since the release of his best-selling album, ‘Blues Deluxe.’



Joe will be performing at the municipal auditorium on October 25th. You can get tickets here.

Joe also shared insights into his journey, recalling how he spent time opening for B.B. King at a very young age and working with many other incredible blues artists through the years.

Joe’s passion for music and his commitment to fostering talent in the blues genre shone through, making it clear that he is still such a force to be reckoned with in the genre.