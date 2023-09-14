(Loving Living Local) – The first Annual Boogie-Woogie Fest is coming to Marshall this weekend, September 16th and 17th. Susan Kirton and Alan Loudermilk delve into the rich history of this iconic musical genre, exploring its roots and the cultural significance it holds as well as what to expect from the festival.



Tickets for the festival can be purchased here at the Boogie Woogie website.

Boogie-Woogie’s Origins

Boogie-Woogie’s story begins centuries ago, tracing its roots to the 1500s when musical influences from Africa arrived in America with freed slaves. It was here that the fusion of train sounds and the rhythmic beat of the piano, often heard in alehouses, led to the birth of Boogie-Woogie.

Over time, Boogie-Woogie’s infectious beat made its way through different musical genres. In the 1900s, it influenced blues, jazz, and ragtime, adding energy to otherwise mellow melodies. The big band era saw its incorporation into classical music, setting the stage for its pervasive influence in the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s. Boogie-Woogie’s rhythmic dynamism played a pivotal role in the emergence of rock ‘n’ roll, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

A Glimpse into the Festival

As the Boogie-Woogie Fest draws near, attendees can expect a vibrant celebration of this historical genre. Visitors will be greeted by a gate where they can obtain their tickets. The festival grounds will feature a merchandise table and a history tent, offering insights into the rich history of Boogie-Woogie. To keep the spirits high, there will be a beer truck serving up refreshing beverages and a spacious stage for talented artists to perform. The schedule is below



Fun for All Ages

The Boogie-Woogie Fest is designed to be a family-friendly event, with plenty of activities for both adults and children. From bounce houses and giant Connect Four to cornhole and ring toss, there’s no shortage of entertainment. One of the highlights is “Chicken Blank Bingo,” where your ticket number aligns with a chicken’s antics, leading to exciting wins.

Community Support and More

With over 30 sponsors and vendors, the Boogie-Woogie Fest has garnered tremendous community support. Food trucks will be on-site to keep festivalgoers energized throughout the weekend.

As the festival continues to grow, the excitement spills over into downtown Marshall, with various establishments opening their doors to celebrate the spirit of Boogie-Woogie.

Get Ready to Boogie!

The Boogie-Woogie Fest promises to be a weekend filled with music, dance, and celebration. With history as its foundation and vibrant performances as its heart, this event is not to be missed. Mark your calendars for September 16th and 17th, and join in the rhythm and fun at Marshall, Texas’ very own Boogie-Woogie capital.