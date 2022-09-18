LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest Talk Business & Politics – Hendrix polling data took center stage on Capitol View this week.

Host Roby Brock shared insights from the poll, which shows how Arkansas residents feel about the job being done by Pres. Joe Biden and how they view former Pres. Donald Trump.

Brock was also joined by analysts Dr. Jay Barth and Robert Coon to break down these poll numbers and to see what the poll said about statewide races in Arkansas.

To see the entire program, click on the video player at the top of this page.