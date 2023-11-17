(Loving Living Local) – Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse does it again! This time he shares his recipe for his delicious hot dip to be enjoyed by many. This dip is perfect for gatherings for you and others to enjoy.

Robbie’s recipe below:

Hot Stuff Dip

Mix Ingredients in a bowl:

Cream Cheese

2 tablespoons of Cayenne Pepper

Pinch of Salt

1 cup of Homestyle Ranch

2 cups of Mozzarella Cheese

Deboned Chicken

Once mixed, pour and spread into a pan, then bake at 450 degrees until browning or to your liking. After baking, mix a melted stick of butter and bread crumbs into another bowl then layer on top of the dip and place the pan back into the oven for 20 minutes.

Lastly, choose your choice of chips and enjoy!