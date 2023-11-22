(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton joins the kitchen with Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse to cook up a special southern treat for the viewers once again. This time they are making some delicious creole sausage balls.
Creole Sausage Balls Ingredients:
- Sausage
- 1 cup of flour
- Chopped green onions
- Half a cup of cheddar cheese
- Creole mustard
- 2 tablespoons of creole seasoning
- 1 stick of cream cheese
- Bear necessity honey mustard
After mixing the ingredients, roll them into a ball, place them onto the pan, and cook in the oven until golden brown. Then enjoy your delicious creole treat. You can also add a little more taste to it by dipping it into some creole mustard that would have your tastebuds wanting more.
You can order your ingredients here or make a worthwhile trip to Bare Bottom, Texas to visit Bear Creek Smokehouse and enjoy everything they have to offer.