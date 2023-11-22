(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton joins the kitchen with Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse to cook up a special southern treat for the viewers once again. This time they are making some delicious creole sausage balls.

Creole Sausage Balls Ingredients:

Sausage

1 cup of flour

Chopped green onions

Half a cup of cheddar cheese

Creole mustard

2 tablespoons of creole seasoning

1 stick of cream cheese

Bear necessity honey mustard

After mixing the ingredients, roll them into a ball, place them onto the pan, and cook in the oven until golden brown. Then enjoy your delicious creole treat. You can also add a little more taste to it by dipping it into some creole mustard that would have your tastebuds wanting more.

You can order your ingredients here or make a worthwhile trip to Bare Bottom, Texas to visit Bear Creek Smokehouse and enjoy everything they have to offer.