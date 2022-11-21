OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year-old last seen on Sunday morning in Overton.

Zachariah Sutton, an Arp Elementary pre-k student, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838 wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is 3’5″ and weighs about 60 pounds.

Officials said Rusk County was familiar with Medlock, and believed she had a history of narcotic use.

“We have reason to believe the child may be in danger,” Larry Christian with the sheriff’s office said in a press conference on the case. “There may be some narcotic usage and we have reason to believe she may have some mental issues.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Sutton was reported missing by his grandparents around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, and deputies found out he went with a family friend identified as Pamela Medlock, 59, the day before “so that she could get him a toy for his birthday” and did not return.

They were seen on camera at the Walmart on Troup Highway in Tyler around 2:41 p.m. and a photo of her Jeep was captured from the same parking lot.

Officials said a few toys and blankets were purchased from the Walmart.

Photos from Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock at the Wal-Mart on Troup Highway in Tyler on Nov. 20 at 2:41 p.m.

Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants. She is described as a Black female, 5’6″ and about 135 pounds.

“She does not have a permanent address but frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas,” officials in Smith County said. “She also frequents the Valero convenience store in Overton.”

Sergeant Jason Railsback with the sheriff’s office said the Jeep was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday in Kaufman County and the search has now directed it’s attention to the Dallas area, and the department is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, FBI Dallas and FBI Tyler.

Railsback said the family had no reason not to trust Medlock, as she has been a family friend for years and would often come over to visit Sutton. Since she does not have a phone, they had no way to contact her as time went on and Sutton had not been returned home.

“They didn’t believe it would happen to them,” Railsback said. “We have a couple leads we’re working right now.”

Officials said Medlock drives a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with Texas plates RVZ5847, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We have alerted our entire school district community to be on the lookout and are asking for prayers for his safe and prompt recovery,” Arp ISD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.