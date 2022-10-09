SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drivers are advised to use caution after a crash in the Queensborough neighborhood caused the closure of I-20 westbound.

A wreck near the Jewella Ave. exit just before 9:30 p.m. caused traffic on I-20 near the Independence Stadium to slow to a crawl. According to LDoTD, all lanes of I-20W were closed just before 11:00 p.m. They expect the interstate to be reopened around midnight.

Crash on I-20 W causes partial closure (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

SPD investigating pedestrian crash on I-20 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian. He was taken to Ochsner LSU health for treatment of what they say are life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.