SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A major crash on Hwy 71 in Belcher Monday afternoon is causing traffic to back up.

Officials say this was a single-vehicle accident causing one fatality. An unidentified 51-year-old male was driving a Black GMC pick-up truck.

The cause of the accident and how the vehicle ended in a ditch is unknown at this time.

Dispatch records show the crash happened just north of Hwy 169 around 1:16 p.m. Caddo Parish deputies, as well as North Caddo Medical Center and EMS personnel responded to the crash. The LaDOTD map shows traffic in both the southbound and northbound lanes is slowed.

Drivers should exercise caution while traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.