SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers who travel on Ellerbe Road near LA Highway 175 to choose another route this morning as SWEPCO crews work to restore a power outage caused by a car crash Wednesday night.

According to CPSO, they responded to a major crash call just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Ellerbe Road and LA Hwy 175. Deputies say a GMC truck was headed east on Ellerbe and stopped at the intersection. The driver continued driving east but failed to yield to a southbound 18-wheeler traveling on Hwy 175.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection and crashed into a SWEPCO pole which brought down powerlines and caused an outage.

The driver of the GMC truck, 50-year-old Christopher Fontenot, was arrested for one count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and one count of careless operation. Neith driver was injured.

Multiple SWEPCO crews are on the scene and working to restore power. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take another route. The intersection is expected to be closed until 11 a.m.