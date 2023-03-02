SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a line of severe thunderstorms rolls through the area Thursday night, stay up to date on road closures, storm damage and power outages here.

There is a TORNADO WARNING in effect here. That means a tornado is expected to develop, will soon develop, or is confirmed. Please take shelter if you are in the area:

South-central Marion County until 5:15 p.m.

Northwestern Harrison County until 5:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hallsville, 10 miles west of Marshall, at 4:38 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued tornado for these counties until 10:00 p.m.:

Little River

Miller

Sevier

McCurtain

Bowie

Camp

Cass

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Marion

Morris

Red River

Smith

Titus

Upshur

Wood

This includes the cities of Ashdown, Atlanta, Big Sandy, Bogata, Broken Bow, Clarksville, Daingerfield, De Queen, Gilmer, Hawkins, Hughes Springs, Idabel, Jefferson, Linden, Lone Star, Longview, Marshall, Mineola, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, Naples, Omaha, Pittsburg, Queen City, Quitman, Texarkana, Tyler and Winnsboro.

These areas are experiencing power outages:

Southeast Shreveport area (Broadmoor, Ellerbe, Youree Dr.) – 8,320 reported outages