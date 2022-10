MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night.

The crash happened near exit 167 just after 9:00 p.m. One lane of I-20 W is closed while Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene.

Officials have not yet released the condition of those involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.