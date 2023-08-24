BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overturned semi-trailer on I-20 West near Airline Drive is causing a major traffic backup.
According to the DOTD traffic map, traffic is backed up past the I-220 exit near Louisiana Downs.
by: Matthew Stephens
Posted:
Updated:
by: Matthew Stephens
Posted:
Updated:
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overturned semi-trailer on I-20 West near Airline Drive is causing a major traffic backup.
According to the DOTD traffic map, traffic is backed up past the I-220 exit near Louisiana Downs.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now