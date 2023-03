SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two accidents are causing delays in Shreveport early Friday morning.

I220 at N Market St. South bound I220 at Market overturned 18-wheeler (Source: KTAL/KLMSS Staff)

On I-220 S just past the N. Market Street on-ramp, a big rig transporting passenger vehicles, is overturned in the inside lane. Shreveport police and fire are on the scene, but traffic is slowed.

Interstate 20 W at Pines Road is also causing delays for early morning commuters as police clear an early morning crash near that interstate interchange as well.