A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office closing Hwy 170 due to a fallen utility pole and powerlines. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just after midnight, a deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office found a SWEPCO utility pole that had fallen into Hwy 170 with the powerlines still attached.

Deputies closed Hwy 170 from I-49 to Herndon Road at 1:45 a.m. so crews can work to repair the downed utility pole and powerlines.

SWEPCO believes that high winds are to blame for the utility pole falling.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while repairs are still being made.