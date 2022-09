ROBELINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Highway 120 near the new bridges in Robeline was closed for almost three hours due to downed power lines.

NPSO deputies say a single-vehicle crash that involved a utility pole resulted in low-lying power lines across Highway 120.

SWEPCO was notified and informed NPSO deputies that it would take two-to-three hours to clean up the mess and open the roadway.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.