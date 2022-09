SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A multiple-vehicle crash caused Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies to close Ellerbe Road Monday afternoon.

According to reports, three vehicles were involved in a crash that happened at 3:15 pm. Caddo Fire District was called to the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital.

According to CPSO, the closure begins at Ellerbe Road and continues from Nightingale to Jennifer Lane. CPSO is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.