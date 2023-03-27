SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up along a large section of I-20 E.

LaDOT’s map shows the traffic jam reaching from just before exit 17A to just after Texas Ave. Traffic cameras show significant congestion on I-20 E near Lakeshore Dr.

Travelers in the area should exercise caution.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the jam. Dispatch records show police and EMS were called to the area around 4:10 p.m. for a major accident.