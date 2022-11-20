SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while they are on the scene. They have not yet released how long it will take to clear the scene.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.