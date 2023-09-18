CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is restored to a large section of I-49 S that was closed due to an ongoing investigation into a crash involving a pedestrian.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene near the Mayo Road Overpass. Authorities closed the road and diverted traffic onto Bert Kouns Industrial Loop while they investigated the scene. Traffic remained closed until around 11:45 a.m.

Crash closes I-49S in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff) Crash closes I-49S in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

According to the LADOTD, traffic closed from the E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop exit to the south of Southern Loop for most of the morning. The significant congestion shown on I-49 S reaching from LA-3132 to Bert Kouns cleared up by 10 a.m.

I-49 S crash in Shreveport near Mayo Road Overpass (Source: LADOTD)

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.