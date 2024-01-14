SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LADOTD officials announced Sunday that crews are closing I-49 in Shreveport due to coming winter weather conditions.

This closure affects both lanes of travel. This includes:

I-49 N. between LA 526 and I-20

I-49 S. between I-20 and LA 3132

The alternate route is US 71.

LADOTD Officials said emergency personnel are monitoring the upcoming weather, and crews will be available for severe weather conditions. Crews will apply salt to affected bridges and overpasses, remove fallen trees, and close roads as needed.

They reminded the public that it is unlawful and unsafe to drive past a barricade at any time and encouraged drivers to drive with caution in areas with ice buildup.