SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of I-49 North in Shreveport near the Southern Loop exit has been closed due to a fire involving a livestock trailer.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Caddo Fire District #6 responded to extinguish the fire that occurred in the trailer’s back wheels.

The driver was not hurt in the fire.

Officials say the roadway could be shut down for hours as crews work to move the animals onto another trailer.