BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are warning drivers to expect delays due to a crash that closed all lanes of I-20 W in Bienville Parish.

According to LADOTD, a crash happened near milepost 55 around 4:56 a.m. LSP Troop G said the crash involved a Commercial Motor Vehicle and another vehicle.

Rollover crash closes I-20 W (Source: LADOTD)

Cleanup is continuing as Troopers and tow truck recovery teams work to recover the CMV.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto LA Hwy 154 and back to U.S. Hwy 80 (Exit 55 Ada Taylor). Due to the closure, authorities said drivers should expect delays and slow-moving traffic. The LSP asked that drivers use extreme caution while traveling through the area.