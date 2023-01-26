Crash on Midway and Mansfield damages both cars, sends one into nearby building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Thursday morning sent a car into the side of a building in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.

Around 8:50 a.m. a crash at the intersection of Midway Ave. and Mansfield Rd. caused one vehicle to leave the roadway and significantly damaged both cars.

Crash on Midway and Mansfield damages both cars, sends one into nearby building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crash on Midway and Mansfield damages both cars, sends one into nearby building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crash on Midway and Mansfield damages both cars, sends one into nearby building

Crash on Midway and Mansfield damages both cars, sends one into nearby building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crash on Midway and Mansfield damages both cars, sends one into nearby building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crash on Midway and Mansfield damages both cars, sends one into nearby building (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

A black car that left the roadway crashed into the brick wall of a nearby building, crushing the front of the vehicle. A grey car suffered significant damage to the front driver’s side.

Several EMS units were called to the scene. Officials have not yet released if the drivers were injured or what caused the collision.

Drivers should exercise caution in the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.