BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Sunday afternoon on I-220 W has traffic at a standstill near the N. Market exit.

EMS and police are on the scene of a crash that took place around 3:53 p.m. The LaDOTD map shows traffic is backed up from the N. Market St. exit to Benton Rd. in Bossier City.

Crash on I-220 LaDOTD map (Source: LaDOTD)

Officials have not yet released information on the crash or if there were any injuries. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene reported that a person on the ground appeared to be receiving medical treatment and was taken in an ambulance. There is not yet an estimated time frame to clear the roadway.

Crash on I-220 and N. Market (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Crash on I-220 and N. Market backing up traffic (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Drivers should exercise caution traveling through the area and plan another route.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.