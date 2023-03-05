BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash Sunday afternoon on I-220 W has traffic at a standstill near the N. Market exit.
EMS and police are on the scene of a crash that took place around 3:53 p.m. The LaDOTD map shows traffic is backed up from the N. Market St. exit to Benton Rd. in Bossier City.
Officials have not yet released information on the crash or if there were any injuries. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene reported that a person on the ground appeared to be receiving medical treatment and was taken in an ambulance. There is not yet an estimated time frame to clear the roadway.
Drivers should exercise caution traveling through the area and plan another route.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.