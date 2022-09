SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree.

Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.

The sheriff’s office says a tree fell on the big rig and also brought down power lines.

The highway was reopened around 7:30 after the tree was removed, and SWEPCO crews responded to safely remove the downed line.