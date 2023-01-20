BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in Bossier City are looking to improve traffic flow near two schools by installing a new traffic light on Monday.

Crews have already completed building the signal pole foundations, mast arms and signal heads at the Innovation Dr. and Swan Lake Rd. intersection. The location sits between WT Lewis Elementary School and the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning.

Once the traffic light activates on Jan. 23, the city will monitor traffic flow to adjust the timing as needed. The city hopes to improve the safety of both pedestrians and vehicles while increasing the traffic capacity at the intersection.

Officials ask that drivers be aware of the new signal and navigate the intersection accordingly.