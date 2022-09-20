BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night caused the closure of Hwy 173 in Blanchard.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to clear the scene near Alexander Ave. after the truck crashed into a SWEPCO pole just before 7:30 p.m. Officials say power lines are down, causing stoplights at the intersection to no longer work.

SWEPCO is reporting power outages across a large portion of West Blanchard.

Officers ask the public to be cautious and avoid the area. There is not currently an estimated time for repairs.