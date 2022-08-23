CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.

The driver of the big rig was brought to the hospital to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, and one lane remains closed. When a tow truck arrives to remove the big rig, a section of LA 169 North will be completely closed.