KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overturned big rig caused a road closure in Keithville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler just before 2:30 p.m. as it traveled south of Booker Road.

According to reports, the big rig was carrying approximately 4,000 pounds of raw sewage when the driver lost control and flipped over. The driver was brought to a nearby hospital.

Officials with CPSO say the road will remain closed until the rig is towed away.