SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LA Hwy 480 west of the International Paper-Red River Mill in Campti is blocked after a 3-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9 and EMS responded to the scene where several people were injured.

Authorities say at least 5 people were taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are asking the public to use an alternate route. They say drivers traveling in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.