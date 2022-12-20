We’re sorry!

Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
60°
Sign Up
Shreveport
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
KTAL Asks
Our Environment
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Military Matters
Washington DC Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Education
Entertainment
Weird
Gas Buddy ⛽
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar captured after 11 …
Gallery
Here’s what’s happening around Shreveport-Bossier …
Winnsboro house fire claims 2 lives
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing …
Your Local Election HQ
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
ArkLaTex Power Outages
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Overnight storms may produce gusty winds and heavy …
Video
Top Stories
Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight
Video
Strong storms and heavy rain for Thursday and overnight
Video
Warmer and breezy Wednesday, storms return Thursday
Video
Winter quickly becomes “Faux Spring” complete with …
Video
Lone Star NYE
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
HBCU Football
NFL
The Big Game
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans …
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Pacers’ Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds …
Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham has NFL ‘dream come true’
KTALcares
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
NBC 6 and FOX 33 Cares Krewe
Operation Kindness
Something Good with Lynn Vance
Holidays
6 Hours of Caring
Mental Wellness
Standout Students
Voices of Courage
Fit for Life
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Cares Krewe helps locals stay fit for 2023
Video
Jennifer Carsillo, kindness through service and music
Video
WATCH: Sweet surprise for Bossier City family battling …
Video
Local church spreads kindness with Christmas Day …
Video
Loving Living Local
Susie’s Supper Club
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App 📲
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Employment News
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search KTALnews.com
Search
Please enter a search term.