BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tiger fans, gear up for another championship celebration after the LSU baseball team defeated the Florida Gators on Monday night in a 18-4 win.

This is the Tigers’ seventh baseball national championship.

“I really believe this will go down in one of the best teams in college baseball history,” Head Coach Jay Johnson said. “So consistent in the regular season. I think the SEC Tournament is the only week of the year we had a losing record, if you think about that.

“Eleven wins in the (NCAA) postseason, six of them against SEC teams. And I really believe we played and beat every team, the best team that we could have played along the way throughout the entire tournament. So I love these guys. I’m so proud of them. And they are a very worthy champion.”

LSU Athletics said a celebration will start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Gates will open an hour ahead at 6:30 p.m.

At the celebration, there will be a trophy presentation, an address from Johnson and a fireworks show.

It will be free to attend, and all non-premium areas will be general admission, LSU said.

Attendees can buy food, drinks and national championship merchandise at the stadium.

Fans are directed to walk into Alex Box through gates 0-3 and must follow the clear bag policy.

LSU Athletics said free parking will be available in the Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South and Hayfield Lots.