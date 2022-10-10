BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What a difference one week makes?

LSU came into the Tennessee game with a record of 4-1 and dreams of a big home win against the Volunteers.

Fast-forward to the end of that game and the Tigers now sit at 4-2 after a blowout loss to the Volunteers.

On Monday, LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to speak to the media inside Tiger Stadium at 12 p.m.

The Tigers are headed to Gainesville on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against Florida.

We will livestream the news conference in the video player above.