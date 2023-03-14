SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When the El Paso Rhinos enter George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum on Friday, they will need a bit of St. Patrick’s Day luck to break the Mudbug’s four-match winning streak.

The Mudbugs enter this series with wins over Corpus Christi and Amarillo. The Rhinos are 0-4 this season against the Mudbugs.

Stream the Shreveport Mudbugs weekly media conference on ktalnews.com for the latest Mudbug news and announcements.

For the Mudbugs’ schedule or ticket info, visit mudbugshockey.com.