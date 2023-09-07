(KTAL/KMSS) – High school football moves into another week of games with big matchups this week crossing state lines.

Players from Texas and Louisiana are now warmed up after the regular season officially kicks off.

Some of these teams going head to head for the first time this season such as the Benton, Texas High, Center Texas, and North Desoto.

In Louisiana, some games to watch on Thursday are Huntington, Bryd, Calvary, and Captain Shreve.

Byrd is off to a rocky start to their season and looking to turn things around with a Thursday night game against Huntington.

Benton Tigers and Texas High Tigers are the Friday night ‘Game of the Week’ after winning their last game.