SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-10-4) scored five times in the second period to help blowout the El Paso Rhinos, 6-1, and earn another sweep and sixth straight victory overall at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Bugs broke the ice on a perfect 3 on 1 odd-man rush as Logan Heroux took a perfect feed in the slot and buried home his third goal of the year to give SHV a 1-0 lead at 2:24 of the second period. Drake Morse and Jaden Goldie earned the helpers on the game’s first tally. Heroux did it again at 3:51 as he fired home a shot from the right point which snuck into the net through traffic to extend the SHV lead to 2-0. Heroux’s second goal of the night was assisted by Garrett Steele and Aiden Dixon. After ELP got on the board, the Bugs answered very quickly as Logan Gotinksy grabbed a pass through the slot and wired home his ninth goal of the campaign at 15:40 to make it a 3-1 contest. Steele earned his second assist for the night. Hayden Nichol then joined in on the fun scrapping in his fifth goal of the season in front to extend the lead 4-1 late in the period. It wouldn’t stop there as Eric Vitale redirected home his seventh goal of the year in front to extend his point scoring streak to 11 games. SHV led 5-1 at that point netting their latest PP tally and fifth goal of the period.

Kason Muscutt joined in on the party at 8:19 of the third period as he snapped home his fifth tally of the season from the far circle to extend their lead to 6-1.

Nikola Goich had to make just 14 stops to earn his first win in his first start in net for the Bugs.

SHV has now won a season-high six straight contests.

The Bugs will continue their season-long home stand next Friday night as they’ll begin a two-game series against the Oklahoma Warriors. It’ll be our annual Military Appreciation weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.