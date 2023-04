SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After splitting a pair of overtime thrillers in the first two games of the NAHL South Division first-round playoff series, the series shifts to Shreveport.

The Mudbugs and Brahmas shift their series to George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum for games 3 and 4 next weekend.

In the NAHL era, Shreveport is 5-2 all-time against Lone Star in playoff games played at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop for Friday and Saturday games is set for 7:11 pm.