SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs return home after a disappointing weekend in Oklahoma City that saw them fall down 2-0 in the best of five series in the South Division Finals against the Oklahoma Warriors.

Shreveport will face elimination for the third time in these playoffs on Friday. The Mudbugs are 10-3 all-time in the NAHL era in elimination games.

Shreveport has really lost it’s punch on offense, they’ve scored only ten goals in seven games during the postseason run.

The Mudbugs return to the ice in an elimination game on Friday night against Oklahoma at George’s Pond, puck drop is set for 7:11pm.