SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After splitting a series in El Paso this weekend, the Shreveport Mudbugs earned the No. 3 seed in the NAHL South Division playoffs.

The Bugs will begin the 2022-2023 Robertson Cup Playoffs next weekend as they’ll take on their longtime rival in the Lone Star Brahmas in the opening round.

The best-of-five series will begin w/ Game 1 at the Nytex Sports Centre Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from Nytex Sports Centre before the series shifts to George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum for Game 3 on April 28th.

Shreveport finished 5-3 against the Brahmas this season. The series is a rematch of last years playoffs where Lone Star ended the Mudbugs season.