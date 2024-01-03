SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs are coming off a weekend sweep of the Oklahoma Warriors to stretch their win streak to seven and improve their overall record to 22-7.

Forward Ryan Burke was responsible for the game-winner in Saturday night’s shootout matchup to lock in the Bugs’ 4-3 victory over the Warriors.

“You have to go in with confidence and that’s what I did,” said Burke. “I went in there and I remembered I could go either side or shoot the puck, so it was a good option.”

In his second season with the Mudbugs, Burke has continued to be an offensive weapon on the ice. He has 24 points in 30 games played with 12 goals and 12 assists so far this year.

Burke isn’t the only player dominating on the ice. The Mudbugs have talent in their depth with several athletes who are in double digits for goals this season.

“We have guys that can compete,” said Mudbugs head coach Jason Campbell. “[Players] that not only stop the other team from scoring goals, but actually chip in on the offensive end. It is really a huge thing.”

As of right now, Kyan Haldenby leads the team in goals with 14 followed by Burke. Brayden Cook leads with 18 assists and Hayden Nichol with 28 points in 28 games played.

“I just think we have a lot of really good players,” added Burke. “We have a lot of options. We can score goals, but we just need to tighten the defensive zone like [Coach Campbell] said. If we can put that all together, we’ll go all the way.”

The Mudbugs will be at home for the next three weekends. Coach Campbell says every matchup should feel like a playoff game and that’s the outlook he wants his players to use as motivation.

“If we’re going to win games, we can’t really just rely on what they’re going to do,” explained Shreveport native Brayden Cook. “You can only control yourself, so if we can just keep winning games we’re going to keep climbing.”

The Shreveport Mudbugs will be back on the ice on January 5 when they host the Corpus Christi IceRays. Puck drop is set for 7:11 p.m.