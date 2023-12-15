SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs are on an impressive streak, going 8-0-1 in their last nine games.

The Bugs faced off against Colorado Grit Thursday night at George’s Pond, getting things started with a Kyan Haldenby goal.

The momentum does not stop there with a goal from Brent Litchard, extending the Mudbugs’ lead 2-1 late in the second period.

This one would wrap up with a goal by Brayden Cook for his four goal of the year from the left wing circle, securing the 3-1 win over Colorado Grit.

The Mudbugs will be back at George’s Pond Hirsch Coliseum Friday night in a rematch against Colorado Grit. Puck drop is set for 7:11 p.m.