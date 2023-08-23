SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs are ready to go even further this year after the heartbreaking loss against the Oklahoma Warriors that ended their season.

While the Warriors went onto become the Robertson Cup Champions, the Mudbugs used the bitter feelings of their season-ending loss in May to fuel their performance on the rink for the upcoming year.

The ‘Bugs are back together practicing and they’re returning several veteran players and bringing some new talent into the mix.

“You know I always say it’s like Christmas Day for us hockey guys to have our new players and old players come back and compete for spots, overall, it’s been a good week, started out this week and it’s pretty good as well,” said head coach, Jason Campbell.

One leader for the Mudbugs is forward Hayden Nichol, who’s been with the team for the past two seasons and has become a leader on and off the ice.

“The d-core is lights out, great goal tending, great forwards, but I honestly think our culture will be a huge thing that will put us over the edge. We have a lot of guys that were here last year, and our culture was fantastic last year and this year it’s going to get even better,” said Nichol.

Another leader for the ‘Bugs is defenseman Logan Heroux, who’s preparing for his third year with the team. He explains how the returning experience and leadership on the team, is a force to be reckoned with.

“Having that group of veterans to really guide the younger kids, and you know, 6-7 of us know what it’s like to play in this league, it’s a big advantage over other teams who, maybe they have 3 kids coming back and they have to have 5 new kids adjust to the league. We’re going to come out swinging right away,” said Heroux.

The Mudbugs play their first home game on Friday, September 22nd when they play host to rival Lone Star at George’s Pond. Puck drop is set for 7:11 p.m.