SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mudbugs will travel to El Paso to close out regular season play this weekend.

Before the Bugs get on the road for a rematch with the Rhinos, they will hold their weekly media event Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. streaming on ktalnews.com in the video player above.

The Mudbugs are in second place in the NAHL South Division. To keep up with all things Shreveport Mudbugs visit mudbugshockey.com.

Looking for playoff tickets? Playoff packs for fans are due by April 13th which ensures you a ticket for all Bugs home playoff games at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.