SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Mudbugs (25-14-6) battled through a wave of emotions at the end of the game as Ryan Burke netted the game-winning tally in OT to lift his club to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Lone Star Brahmas at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

SHV got on the board at 11:52 of the opening when Eric Vitale took a loose puck in the slot and knifed in his 12th tally of the year to make it a 1-0 contest. LSB led in SOG, 9-5 after one.

The game stayed tied 1-0 until at 18:51 of the third period, Lone Star had a powerplay and pulled their goalie for the extra attacker as it was Ray Murakami roofing in his sixth goal of the season from the far circle to even the score, 1-1.

The game went into OT and it was Shreveport’s turn on the PP to take advantage as Logan Gotinsky found a cutting Ryan Burke charging the net and it was Burke banging in his 10th goal of the campaign at 1:37 to lift the Bugs to another dramatic victory over the Brahmas, 2-1. Gotinksy and Alex Park earned the assists on the game-winner.

Simon Bucheler earned his 19th win in net making 26 stops on the night.

The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude their regular season series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.