SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After a grueling weekend in North Richland Hills, the Shreveport Mudbugs return home for games three and four of the five game first round playoff series against the Lone Star Brahmas.

The Mudbugs split a pair of overtime thrillers with the Brahmas last weekend, dropping a four overtime thriller 2-1 on Friday night and then winning 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

In all the Mudbugs played more than 200 minutes of hockey on the weekend, that’s nearly an hour and a half of extra hockey in two days.

The players were given the day off to rest their legs on Monday, and the players came in refreshed and ready to work for Tuesday’s practice.

“We gave the guys yesterday off to, so we did have some ice available for some guys but most guys just stayed away again while we prepared for them this morning as a coaching staff,” said head coach Jason Campbell. “We were here getting ready and doing things preparing for our video this morning and practice but for the guys they needed to stay away. I liked our practice this morning, guys were buzzing and they’re ready to go.”

The series continues Friday and Saturday night at George’s Pond, puck drop is set for 7:11pm both nights.