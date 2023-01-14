The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-12-4) gave up six unanswered goals and fell to the OKC Warriors, 6-3 in front of a sold out crowd at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

The Bugs got the party started at 6:30 of the opening frame as Ryan Burke found Garrett Steele cutting through the slot as he fired home his team-leading 13th goal of the season to give SHV the early 1-0 edge. Burke and Ryan Austin picked the assists on the game’s first tally. SHV would build off that early momentum and net on the PP as Drake Morse found space in the slot and buried home his tenth tally of the year to make it a 2-0 contest at 12:40. Jaden Goldie and Eric Vitale earned the helpers. Vitale earning that assist extended his point scoring streak to a franchise high 13 straight games. SHV would top off the period at 16:43 when Sutton Murray flipped in his third goal from the far circle to extend the advantage to 3-0. Maksim Sushchynski picked up the only assist. The Mudbugs led in SOG, 13-5 after one.

OKC got back into the game in the 2nd period with goals from Max Dronen and Will Ahlrik at 2:56 and 5:40 respectively to all of a suddenly make it a 3-2 contest. The visiting team would then tie the game at 13:44 as Blaise Miller would tip home his seventh goal of the year. Lawson-Body would then score a fluky goal which deflected off the near post and in for his eighth tally of the year to make it a 4-3 contest. OKC would then add another at 19:19 to cap off a five-goal middle period and be up 5-3.

OKC would add an EN goal late in the game to seal up a 6-3 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs will continue their longest home-stand next weekend as they’ll take on the Odessa Jackalopes for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m.