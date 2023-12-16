SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Mudbugs accomplished a weekend sweep of the Colorado Grit with a 5-0 shutout victory on Friday night at George’s Pond.

Andrew Seminara got the Mudbugs on the board to make it 1-0 early in the first period. He went on to lead the team offensively, scoring his first two NAHL goals.

Lucas Deeb also scored in the first period. Colin Vassallo and Brent Litchard each added goals in the third period.

Goalie Nikola Goich made 26 saves to help the ‘Bugs to their fifth consecutive win.

The Mudbugs get back on the ice Friday, December 29, against the Oklahoma Warriors. The puck drop is set for 7:11 p.m.